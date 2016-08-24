FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's DCNS does not rule out 'economic war' after documents leak
August 24, 2016 / 8:09 AM / a year ago

France's DCNS does not rule out 'economic war' after documents leak

A logo is seen at the industrial site of the naval defence company and shipbuilder DCNS in La Montagne near Nantes, France, April 26, 2016.Stephane Mahe - RTX2BQMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French naval contractor DCNS said on Wednesday that it could not rule out that leaked documents on submarines built for India were part of an "economic war" by competitors after the firm won a tender in Australia earlier this year.

"For now we don't know if the information is correct," a DCNS spokeswoman said. "The competition is more and more hard and all means can be used in this context."

"There is India, Australia and other prospects, and other countries could raise legitimate questions over DCNS. It's part of the tools in economic war," she said.

Reporting By Gwénaëlle Barzic; writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

