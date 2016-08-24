India says submarine document leak 'a case of hacking'

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's defense minister said documents relating to the French Scorpene submarine being built in the country appeared to have been hacked, after an Australian newspaper reported a leak of thousands of pages detailing the vessel's top-secret capability.

"I understand there has been a case of hacking, we will find out what has happened," Manohar Parrikar told reporters. The submarines are being built at a state-run shipyard in Mumbai in collaboration with France's DCNS Group.