August 24, 2016 / 5:27 AM / a year ago

Source of submarine document leak 'from overseas': Indian defense ministry

India's Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar addresses the media in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2015.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's defense ministry said on Wednesday that the source of secret documents detailing the capabilities of the French-designed Scorpene submarine being built for the Indian navy appeared to be "from overseas and not from India".

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said earlier the security breach appeared to have been the work of hackers.

The leak, first reported in The Australian newspaper, contains more than 22,000 pages outlining the secret combat capability of six submarines that DCNS of France has designed for the Indian Navy.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

