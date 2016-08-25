FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indian submarine documents stolen, not leaked: French source
#World News
August 25, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Indian submarine documents stolen, not leaked: French source

File photo of an employee looking at the propeller of a Scorpene submarine at the industrial site of the naval defence company and shipbuilder DCNS in La Montagne near Nantes, France, April 26, 2016.Stephane Mahe/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Documents relating to Indian submarines were stolen from French naval contractor DCNS and not leaked, a French government source said on Thursday, adding that the information published so far showed only operational aspects of the submarines.

India and France have opened investigations after The Australian newspaper published on Wednesday documents about its Scorpene submarines being built in India.

"It is not a leak, it is theft," the source said. "We have not found any DCNS negligence, but we have identified some dishonesty by an individual."

The source said the documents looked to have been stolen in 2011 by a former French employee that had been fired while providing training in India on the use of the submarines.

The documents were not classified and at this stage appeared to only focus on the operational elements of the submarines, the source said.

Reporting By Cyril Altmeyer; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
