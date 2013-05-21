FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Far-right activist commits suicide in Paris Notre Dame cathedral
#World News
May 21, 2013 / 3:37 PM / in 4 years

Far-right activist commits suicide in Paris Notre Dame cathedral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Police evacuated Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on Tuesday after a well-known far-right former activist committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth in front of its main altar, a police source said.

The man, 78-year-old Dominique Venner, is a historian known in France for his far-right political essays. He carried a letter on his person but made no declaration before shooting himself dead in the mid-afternoon, the source said.

A note posted on his blog dated May 21 slammed a law passed by the Socialist government last week allowing same-sex marriage.

Notre Dame is one of Paris’ most visited tourist attractions.

Reporting by Nicolas Bertin; Writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Mike Collett-White

