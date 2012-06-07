France to host next Friends of Syria meet on July 6

PARIS (Reuters) - France will host the third “Friends of Syria” meeting in Paris on July 6, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, as pressure mounts on world powers to act to stem the escalating bloodshed in an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

Such meetings bring together a coalition of countries, which include France, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, that want Assad’s rule to end. Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius set the date for the latest talks during a meeting in Istanbul on Thursday.

“In the face of a worrying aggravation of the situation in Syria ... France has decided to organize on July 6 in Paris the third ministerial meeting of the Friends of Syria group, which follows those in Tunis and Istanbul,” his ministry said in a statement.