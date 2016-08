A Civil Defence member carries a damaged canister in Ibleen village from what activists said was a chlorine gas attack, on Kansafra, Ibleen and Josef villages, Idlib countryside May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C), Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski (L) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayraultin arrive to the Weimar Triangle meeting in Weimar, Germany, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jens Meyer/Pool

WEIMAR, Germany French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said he was pressing members of the U.N. Security Council, including Russia, to condemn the Syrian regime following a report that found Syrian government troops used chemical weapons.

"I see no reason that could be given, or any arguments that could be made, for not condemning the use of chemical weapons," he said, when asked if Russia would support the resolution.

