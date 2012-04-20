FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says EU to adopt new sanctions on Syria on Monday
#World News
April 20, 2012 / 11:13 AM / in 5 years

France says EU to adopt new sanctions on Syria on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union will adopt new sanctions against Syria on Monday in light of continued bloodshed despite a week-old ceasefire, France’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

“In the spirit of the Paris conference, sanctions will also be adopted,” spokesman Bernard Valero told a weekly press briefing.

A “Friends of Syria” coalition meeting in Paris on Thursday called a U.N. backed peace plan the last hope to avoid all-out civil war in Syria and resolve the now 13-month-long crisis.

The new measures would restrict exports of two types of merchandise: luxury products and certain raw materials that could be “recycled to be used for repression.”

Reporting by John Irish, Writing by Alexandria Sage

