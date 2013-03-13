FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actor Depardieu sets up Belgian investment firm
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
March 13, 2013 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

Actor Depardieu sets up Belgian investment firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French actor Gerard Depardieu delivers a speech during a campaign rally for France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Villepinte, northern Paris March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Actor Gerard Depardieu, accused by the French government of trying to dodge taxes, has set up a company in neighboring Belgium where taxes on wealth are far lower than in his homeland.

Official documents filed on March 8 show that the star of the films “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Asterix” had set up a firm that would invest in other companies.

Holding 2712, a reference to his birthday on December 27, is based in the Belgian border town of Estaimpuis, just over a kilometer from Nechin, the village where he recently bought a house.

Nechin, a short drive from the French border, is home to some 2,800 French people including the Mulliez family, owners of the French hypermarket chain Auchan and Decathlon sports stores.

Depardieu has had a public row with the French government over tax, accusing it of penalizing success.

Belgian residents do not pay wealth tax, which in France is now levied on individuals with assets exceeding 1.3 million euros ($1.7 million), nor do they pay capital gains tax on the sale of shares.

Depardieu’s battle against tax has also prompted him to take Russian citizenship.

Depardieu himself has denied that he was leaving his homeland for tax reasons, without spelling out another motive.

Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Alistair Lyon; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.