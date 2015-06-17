France's Hollande sets income tax revamp for 2018

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande’s government on Wednesday announced a planned transition to taxation of income at source from 2018, something French governments of both left and right have studied for decades but never put into practice.

France with Switzerland is one of the few European countries where income tax is not systematically deducted at source, with workers instead filling out a complex tax declaration form on previous-year earnings and waiting in dread for the bill.

While polls show a majority of taxpayers would prefer to pay a set amount of tax out of their salary each month, the move threatens to create confusion just as France gears up for 2017 elections in which Hollande is expected to seek a second term.

Budget Minister Christian Eckert said the plan came as an existing reform to dispense with the lowest tax band from this year already meant some nine million French would see an overall fall in their tax burden.

“Tax reform is easier when taxes are falling,” he told iTELE after a cabinet meeting that confirmed 2018 as the launch year for the transition.

Moreover the switch to at-source taxation in 2018 will mean taxpayers would not pay tax on 2017 salaries - an arrangement intended to spare taxpayers from having to pay tax bills for both 2017 and 2018 in the year the scheme kicks in.

Thus, in 2017 they will pay their tax bill for 2016 as usual but in 2018 will only pay at-source on their 2018 revenues.

However suggestions in some media that amounted to a gift to voters in an election year are misleading. The long-term aim is to make up the shortfall of that in successive years under a transition schedule to be set out next year.