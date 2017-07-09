French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France It is time the European Union makes multinationals, such as U.S. giants Amazon (AMZN.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Google (GOOGL.O), pay their fair share of taxes, the French finance minister said on Sunday.

Bruno Le Maire was speaking at a conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence where many French and international executives gather every year.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)