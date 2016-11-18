FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Thales in talks with Latour Capital on sale of road toll revenue arm
November 18, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

Thales in talks with Latour Capital on sale of road toll revenue arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French defense electronics group Thales (TCFP.PA) has started exclusive talks with private equity firm Latour Capital over the sale of one of its businesses that handles ticketing and revenue collection for transport operators.

Thales said in a statement on Friday that the business, which also provides road tolling and car park management systems, had 2015 sales of 155 million euros ($164.3 million).

In October, Thales hiked its target for new orders after a long-awaited Indian fighter deal revived its hopes of boosting its order book this year.

($1 = 0.9433 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

