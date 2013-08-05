FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jewelry thieves strike again on French Riviera
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
August 5, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Jewelry thieves strike again on French Riviera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICE, France (Reuters) - Robbers stole 40,000 euros’ ($53,000) worth of jewelry from safes in guests’ rooms at a luxury hotel on the French Riviera, police said on Saturday, continuing a string of heists on the Cote d‘Azur.

Two safes were raided at the five-star Grand Hotel in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and the robbers tried others without success, police said. Identity papers were also stolen.

Last weekend, an armed robber stole jewelry worth $136 million (102 million euros) from a hotel in Cannes, in France’s largest gem heist.

In May, thieves hit the Cannes film festival, where many movie stars are lent gowns and gems to parade on the red carpets. ($1 = 0.7528 euros)

(This story is repeated from Saturday, fixing typos in headline and lead)

Reporting by Mathias Galante; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.