Headless corpses found in Paris picnic spot
#World News
June 18, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Headless corpses found in Paris picnic spot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Police were questioning a couple on Monday about two headless torsos and a footless leg discovered near a popular picnic spot on the eastern edge of Paris.

The macabre mystery began when a jogger found a rotting leg in the Vincennes woods earlier this month and a guide dog then unearthed a torso nearby, a source close to the inquiry said.

The case took a new twist on Saturday when a couple presented themselves to police and led officers to a second headless torso in the woods.

The man and woman, who are in police custody, spoke of a dispute at a Paris flat in which two people were killed. They indicated they had dismembered the bodies and buried them in a panic, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

The sprawling Vincennes woods are famous for a horse-racing track and boating lake but the area is also frequented by prostitutes and is regarded as dangerous after dark.

Reporting By Nicolas Bertin; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Pravin Char

