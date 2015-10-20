FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talking robots, spinning fairies dazzle children at Paris toy fair
October 20, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Talking robots, spinning fairies dazzle children at Paris toy fair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS - Walking, talking robots, spinning fairies and drones were among the latest toys that dazzled thousands of children and their parents during the Kidexpo toy fair in the French capital on Monday.

The annual event held during the two-week long school holiday commemorating All Saints Day featured the latest toys as well as a rock climbing wall and a fashion show.

“It’s a good way to prepare for Christmas, to see the toys and to try them with the children,” parent Cyndy Devillers said about the event.

