Police raid Brussels homes after foiled train attack
August 25, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Police raid Brussels homes after foiled train attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police raided two homes in a poor district of Brussels and took away some objects as part of investigations into last week’s foiled attack on an international train bound for Paris, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

A suspected Islamist militant wielding guns and a knife was subdued by passengers on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris on Friday. Two people were wounded.

Prosecutors said the man detained had boarded the train in Brussels and that they had opened a Belgian investigation.

They said they were cooperating with French authorities who are leading enquiries.

In a statement on Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said two searches took place in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek as part of its hunt to find out where the suspect lived.

French and Belgian authorities are trying to determine whether the gunman, named by intelligence sources as 26-year-old Ayoub el Khazzani, had any help when procuring the rifle and ammunition needed to carry out the attack.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Raissa Kasolowsky

