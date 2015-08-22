Obama, Hollande discuss attack on train in France: White House

(Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande spoke by phone on Saturday to discuss the attack on a train in France that was thwarted by passengers, including three Americans, the White House said.

Obama, who is vacationing at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, and Hollande agreed that the three Americans, along with a French and a British passenger, had “demonstrated remarkable bravery” to subdue the heavily armed gunman on Friday, the White House said in a statement.