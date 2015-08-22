FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. citizens "courageous" in French train shooting-minister
#World News
August 21, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. citizens "courageous" in French train shooting-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor is investigating a shooting that left three people wounded on a train between Paris and Amsterdam on Thursday, and in which two U.S. citizens helped disarm the attacker, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

In a news conference near the scene at a railway station in Arras, northern France, Cazeneuve said the two unnamed Americans were “particularly courageous and showed extreme bravery in extremely difficult circumstances.”

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Michel Rose

