U.S. citizens "courageous" in French train shooting-minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor is investigating a shooting that left three people wounded on a train between Paris and Amsterdam on Thursday, and in which two U.S. citizens helped disarm the attacker, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

In a news conference near the scene at a railway station in Arras, northern France, Cazeneuve said the two unnamed Americans were “particularly courageous and showed extreme bravery in extremely difficult circumstances.”