France train attacker had gone to Syria: source
August 22, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

France train attacker had gone to Syria: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A gunman who was overpowered by passengers on a train in France on Friday left Spain for France in 2014 and later traveled to Syria, a Spanish counter-terrorism source said on Saturday, although authorities were still trying to confirm his identity.

The French government has said he may be a 26-year-old Moroccan who had already been identified by Spanish intelligence services as a possible radical Islamist.

According to the Spanish counter-terrorism source, who declined to name the suspect, the gunman used to live in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras, and appeared to have resided in the country for around a year.

“In 2014 he went to France, then to Syria, and he returned to France,” the source added.

Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
