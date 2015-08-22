France train attacker had gone to Syria: source

MADRID (Reuters) - A gunman who was overpowered by passengers on a train in France on Friday left Spain for France in 2014 and later traveled to Syria, a Spanish counter-terrorism source said on Saturday, although authorities were still trying to confirm his identity.

The French government has said he may be a 26-year-old Moroccan who had already been identified by Spanish intelligence services as a possible radical Islamist.

According to the Spanish counter-terrorism source, who declined to name the suspect, the gunman used to live in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras, and appeared to have resided in the country for around a year.

“In 2014 he went to France, then to Syria, and he returned to France,” the source added.