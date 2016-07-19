Sabotage cuts power at Gare du Nord, halting Eurostar, other services

PARIS (Reuters) - Sabotage caused a fire in the electrical transformer at the Gare du Nord rail terminal in Paris on Tuesday night, French authorities said, halting the Eurostar service to London as well as service to northern France, Belgium and Germany.

The French railway operator SNCF provided no details, saying only that the fire was caused by a "malevolent act" and had led to a power outage.

Besides the inter-city services, traffic was also halted on the RER B and RER D trains, part of the city's suburban railway network.