9 months ago
Electrical fault temporarily halts rail links with Paris
#World News
December 7, 2016 / 2:33 PM / 9 months ago

Electrical fault temporarily halts rail links with Paris

Travellers wait with their luggage at the Gare du Nord train station after a power outage that has suspended main line services, including the Eurostar, RER commuter trains and suburban train services at the station in Paris, France, December 7, 2016.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - An equipment failure temporarily halted all rail traffic on Wednesday at the Gare du Nord station in Paris, including the international Eurostar and Thalys train links, the SNCF state rail company said.

Traffic gradually began returning to normal more than two hours after being affected by "an electrical problem," the spokesman said.

The Gare du Nord station, the busiest in Europe, is the Paris destination for Eurostar connections with London and Thalys links with Brussels and other north European countries.

Problems with electrical equipment had already halted train services between the station and the Charles de Gaulle airport north of the capital.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
