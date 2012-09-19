CDC to take majority Transdev stake, CEO says

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Caisse des Depots (CDC) is willing to increase its stake in Veolia Transdev as Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA) withdraws from the 50-50 joint venture, the state-owned bank said on Wednesday.

The partners are in “active discussions” on a transaction that would increase CDC’s stake to just over 55 percent, Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Jouyet said.

“CDC affirms its role as majority shareholder,” he said.

Veolia, which said last year it planned to exit the Transdev business, had no immediate comment.