a year ago
France expels Tunisian man, citing severe threat to public safety
August 19, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

France expels Tunisian man, citing severe threat to public safety

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France expelled a Tunisian man on Thursday, the interior ministry said, citing a "severe threat" to public safety as the country remained on high alert a month after Nice attacks that killed 85 people.

A ministry statement gave no detailed reason for the expulsion of Tunisian national Mohsen M'Hadi, which brought the total number of deportations of this kind to four in August.

A spokesman for the interior ministry was not immediately available for comment. The Socialist government's security record has attracted strong criticism from opposition politicians, less than a year before presidential elections.

Around France, security is tight and several events have been canceled following a string of attacks over the past two years.

The government has maintained a state of emergency put in place after 130 people were killed in Islamist attacks in Paris in November. At the end of July, attackers interrupted a church service in northern France and slit the priest's throat in an assault claimed by the Islamic State group.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
