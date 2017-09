French court fines Uber car service 100,000 euros

An illustration picture shows the logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone next to the picture of an official German taxi sign in Frankfurt, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS (Reuters) - A Paris court fined the French subsidiary of U.S. app-based ride service Uber 100,000 euros ($128,000) on Thursday for fraudulent business practices after it advertised its paid transportation service UberPop as a car pool.

UberPop, which the private company launched about a year ago in Paris, links private drivers with passengers. Called a “ride-sharing solution” by Uber, the service is now available in five other French cities.

The court ordered that Uber post Thursday’s ruling on its websites.

The San Francisco start-up said in a statement it would continue to operate UberPop while it appeals parts of the decision.

“This decision does not call into question the service,” Uber France CEO Thibaud Simphal told Reuters. “They just have to set the conditions in which we can do it.”

Courts in Germany have banned UberPop and the company’s low-cost limousine pick-up service UberBlack, saying their drivers do not comply with German law for the commercial transport of passengers.

Uber, which is available in 43 countries and was recently valued at $18 billion, has faced disputes with taxi operators and regulatory issues in many cities where it operates, including in San Francisco.

Taxi drivers in Paris blocked traffic into the city center in a protest against Uber in June, action duplicated in London, Berlin and Madrid.