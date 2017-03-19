FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UBS set to go to trial in France over tax case: judicial source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 19, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 5 months ago

UBS set to go to trial in France over tax case: judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen on a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland November 8, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French magistrates are expected early this week to order a trial in a tax case involving Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S) and a French subsidiary, a judicial source said on Sunday, after negotiations with investigators failed to produce a settlement.

French newspaper JDD said UBS had rejected a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) settlement proposed by prosecutors.

The judicial source declined to comment on the negotiations.

The JDD quoted Markus Diethelm, UBS's group general counsel, as saying a 1.1 billion euro payment was "unthinkable" and out of line with similar settlements reached in other countries.

UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The French financial prosecutor's office said last month that its investigators had finished a formal investigation of UBS and its French unit in a long-running probe into allegations the bank helped clients avoid taxes.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Gus Trompiz and Maya Nikolaeva in Paris, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich; Editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.