5 months ago
Court rules Swiss can provide France support in UBS tax case: SDA
#Big Story 10
March 13, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 5 months ago

Court rules Swiss can provide France support in UBS tax case: SDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's tax authority may provide administrative assistance to France in a case involving the French subsidiary of UBS, the Swiss federal supreme court has ruled, newswire SDA reported on Monday.

The Lausanne-based court found the misconduct alleged by French authorities would also be punishable in Switzerland and thus overturned a lower court ruling on the matter.

In March 2015, the French unit of UBS was placed under formal investigation and paid bail worth 10 million euros ($10.7 million).

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

