9 months ago
European foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine next week in Minsk
#World News
November 25, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 9 months ago

European foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine next week in Minsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine are to meet in Minsk next week to discuss plans for implementing a ceasefire agreement for eastern Ukraine, said a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry.

"The meeting in Minsk will allow us to go over what has been done and what has not been done since the October meeting in Berlin," said French foreign ministry spokesman Alexandre Giorgini on Friday, adding that the meeting is due on Nov. 29.

In October, Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia agreed to draw up a roadmap in November on how to implement last year's Minsk ceasefire accord.

Separatist violence erupted in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and has killed 9,600 people so far. It continues despite the ceasefire agreed in the Belarusian capital last year.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Richard Balmforth

