Most French believe Hollande will miss jobs target
August 7, 2013 / 3:06 AM / in 4 years

Most French believe Hollande will miss jobs target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's President Francois Hollande (R) arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS (Reuters) - An overwhelming majority of French believe President Francois Hollande will miss his target to cut unemployment by year-end, a poll showed on Wednesday.

Defying all predictions by the IMF, the European Commission and the bulk of private economists, Hollande says state-subsidized jobs will allow him to achieve a turnaround in unemployment.

But 84 percent of French believe he will fail to deliver on this top political priority and only 16 percent think he will succeed, the survey by Ifop pollsters for Valeurs Actuelles magazine showed.

Jobless claims hit an all-time record of 3.28 million in June, but business confidence indicators and better-than-expected industrial output have added evidence to forecasts that France may have exited a shallow recession.

In a similar poll in January, 25 percent of those surveyed believed Hollande would manage to reduce unemployment by year-end, nine percentage points better than in Ifop’s latest poll, which was carried out July 29-31.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Ron Askew

