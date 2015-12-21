FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over image rights
#Entertainment News
December 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over image rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Beyonce arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 concert at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

PARIS (Reuters) - A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a right of publicity dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell Williams, although the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The pop stars jointly sued ElevenParis in October, accusing the firm of “brazenly” selling shirts, hats, backpacks, mobile phone cases and other items featuring their faces without permission.

ElevenParis, which owns a small chain of shops, said in a statement that an “amicable agreement” had been found.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Louise Ireland

