Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over image rights

Singer Beyonce arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 concert at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

PARIS (Reuters) - A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a right of publicity dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell Williams, although the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The pop stars jointly sued ElevenParis in October, accusing the firm of “brazenly” selling shirts, hats, backpacks, mobile phone cases and other items featuring their faces without permission.

ElevenParis, which owns a small chain of shops, said in a statement that an “amicable agreement” had been found.