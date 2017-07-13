Macron says U.S., France asked for 'concrete' initiative on Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump react as they attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he and U.S. President Donald Trump had asked diplomats to draw up in the coming weeks a concrete initiative aimed at preparing the future of Syria.

"On the Iraq-Syria situation, we have agreed to continue working together, in particular on the building of a roadmap for the post-war period," Macron said in a joint news conference during Trump's visit to Paris.

"We have asked our diplomats to work in that direction, so in the next few weeks a concrete initiative can be taken and managed by the P5," Macron said, referring to the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.