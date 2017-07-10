Water is seen on the floor of Chatelet metro station after heavy rain in Paris, France July 9, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. Krystyna Richer via REUTERS

PARIS A storm on Sunday night lashed Paris with the highest rainfall ever recorded in the French capital, while other areas of France's centre-west saw as much rain as would normally fall in the entire month of July.

Weather authority Meteo France said that 49.2 millimeters fell in one hour between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (1900-2000 GMT). The previous record for heavy rainfall in Paris was set on July 2, 1995, when 47.4 millimeters fell.

In total, 66 millimeters of rain fell on the city from 8:00 a.m. on Sunday to 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Civray, in the Vienne region, saw 86 millimeters of rain and Lons-le-Saunier, in the Jura region, saw 77 millimeters during the same period.

Metro services in Paris were disrupted into Monday morning. Social media footage showed water cascading down the steps onto the platform at one station, pouring from the ceiling in another, and commuters climbing fences to avoid walking through water.

(Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)