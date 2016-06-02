FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris' Louvre museum to shut on Friday as Seine keeps rising
June 2, 2016 / 3:25 PM / in a year

Paris' Louvre museum to shut on Friday as Seine keeps rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris' iconic Louvre museum halted entries on Thursday and will be closed to the public on Friday to allow priceless artworks to be removed if the swollen River Seine keeps rising higher, an internal email to staff showed.

"The museum will remain closed to the public tomorrow out of precaution: there is no danger to the public or our staff but will allow us to calmly remove certain art collections should it be necessary," the email seen by Reuters stated.

After days of torrential rains, the French government has issued an orange alert for central Paris, with the Seine's water level bursting through 5 meters. Its record high was 8.60 meters during the devastating floods of 1910.

Reporting by Paris bureau; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
