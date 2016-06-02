FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris shuts down metro line, Louvre might follow as Seine rises
#Environment
June 2, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Paris shuts down metro line, Louvre might follow as Seine rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris prepared to close an underground metro line as water levels in the river Seine kept rising, and staff at the Louvre museum were told the venue was likely to close too.

The RER C suburban metro line will be closed within Paris from 4 p.m. (10 a.m. ET), the SNCF rail operator said on Twitter.

"It is highly likely that we will have to shut the museum and ask for volunteers' help this afternoon," Louvre museum chief Jean-Luc Martinez told employees in an internal email seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
