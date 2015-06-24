FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to send intelligence official to U.S. over spying reports
June 24, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

France to send intelligence official to U.S. over spying reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will send a senior French intelligence official to the United States in the coming days to discuss a WikiLeaks report that Washington spied on three French presidents between at least 2006 and 2012.

“The French intelligence coordinator will go to the United States,” Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll told reporters.

The U.S. ambassador to France is due to meet French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius at 1800 local time (1200 ET) after being summoned earlier on Wednesday, Le Foll said.

Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing by Brian Love

