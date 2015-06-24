Obama to Hollande: U.S. not spying on communications - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that U.S. President Barack Obama reassured French President Francois Hollande that the United States was not spying on his phone calls and other communications.

Obama “reiterated that we have abided by the commitment we made to our French counterparts in late 2013 that we are not targeting and will not target the communications of the French president,” the White House said in a statement, adding that the two leaders spoke by phone earlier on Wednesday.