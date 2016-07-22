FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Weather dents French wine forecast, Champagne among worst hit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 22, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Weather dents French wine forecast, Champagne among worst hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Damage from spring hail and frost in key French winemaking regions will lead to an 8 percent decline in national output this year and a 32 percent drop in Champagne, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

In a first estimate of the year's harvest, the ministry forecast production of 44 million hectoliters, 4 percent below its five-year average.

Spring frost hit production in Champagne, Burgundy and the Loire Valley, while Charentes and Burgundy-Beaujolais were affected by hailstorms, the ministry said in a statement.

It forecast year-on-year declines of 23 percent in Burgundy-Beaujolais and 32 percent in Val-de-Loire. Bordeaux wine has been largely spared, with output expected to be stable.

The production estimates are provisional and subject to revision in coming months, the ministry said. Harvest usually begins in late August and lasts until October.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Laurence Frost

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.