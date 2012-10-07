Francona hired as Indians' manager

Former Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona gestures to the crowd as he takes the field during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary in Boston, Massachusetts in this April 20, 2012, file photo. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl/Files

(The Sports Xchange) - After one year off the bench and in the broadcast studio, Terry Francona has a new managerial job. He is the new skipper of the Cleveland Indians.

The team issued a press release, announcing that Francona would be formally introduced in a Monday press conference at Progressive Field.

Francona led the Boston Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. He was let go last year after a September collapse in which the Red Sox went 7-20 down the stretch to miss out on a playoff spot.

He spent this season working as an analyst for ESPN.

Francona will replace Manny Acta, who was fired in September. Sandy Alomar Jr. managed the team in the interim to finish the season. He was the only other known candidate for the job.

Acta was ousted just before finishing his third season with the Indians. He compiled a 214-266 record in Cleveland, including a 65-91 mark this year.

Francona, 53, also managed the Philadelphia Phillies (1997-2000) and was with the Red Sox for eight seasons. His overall managerial record is 1,029-915.

The Red Sox didn’t get the desired results by replacing Francona, as his successor, Bobby Valentine, was fired this week after one season.

One of Francona’s 10 seasons as a major league player was spent in Cleveland, as he played there in 1988.