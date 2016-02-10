FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Franco-Nevada to buy Glencore precious metals stream for $500 million
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 10, 2016 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Franco-Nevada to buy Glencore precious metals stream for $500 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (FNV.TO) has agreed to acquire a precious metal stream in southern Peru from Glencore for $500 million and arranged a $550 million financing to fund the deal, it said on Wednesday.

Franco-Nevada’s President and Chief Executive David Harquail said the acquisition would further strengthen the company’s portfolio, following its recent Antamina and Candelaria investments.

“This investment is expected to be immediately accretive and provide our shareholders with gold price optionality over multiple cycles and potential further exploration and expansion upside,” he said.

Franco-Nevada said it had agreed financing for the deal with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank. The underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.5 million Franco-Nevada shares at $47.85 per share.

They also have an option to purchase an additional 1.725 million shares and the gross proceeds for Franco-Nevada could rise to $663 million.

Franco-Nevada said the Glencore stream is referenced to production from the Antapaccay mine in southern Peru, which is owned by Glencore, and has been expanding production since late 2012.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.