Franco-Nevada profit lifted by bullion price

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian gold-focused royalty company Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.N) (FNV.TO) said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit more than doubled, largely driven by high bullion prices.
The company said net income rose to $46.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $21.2 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier.
Toronto-based Franco-Nevada provides miners upfront cash in exchange for future royalties. The company holds interests in precious metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects around the world.
