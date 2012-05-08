FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franco-Nevada profit lifted by bullion price
May 8, 2012 / 10:53 AM / 5 years ago

Franco-Nevada profit lifted by bullion price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian gold-focused royalty company Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.N) (FNV.TO) said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit more than doubled, largely driven by high bullion prices.

The company said net income rose to $46.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $21.2 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier.

Toronto-based Franco-Nevada provides miners upfront cash in exchange for future royalties. The company holds interests in precious metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects around the world.

Reporting By Euan Rocha; editing by John Wallace

