Franklin Resources net income rises

(Reuters) - Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) on Tuesday said its fiscal second-quarter profit rose 14 percent on higher assets under management.

For the three months ended March 31, Franklin Resources of San Mateo, California, reported net income of $572.8 million, or $2.69 per share, up from net income of $503.2 million, or $2.32 per share, for the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected the company to report earnings of $2.50 per share.

Total assets under management were $823.7 billion at March 31, up 5 percent from where they stood on December 31. During the quarter, market gains added $24.5 billion and net new flows of cash from investors added $18.3 billion, Franklin Resources said.