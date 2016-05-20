FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fraport says to focus on Greek deal this year
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 20, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Fraport says to focus on Greek deal this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Fraport (FRAG.DE) will examine the planned privatizations of airports in Brazil and Sofia in Bulgaria but is planning to focus on its acquisition of 14 Greek regional airports this year, the airport operator’s chief executive told shareholders at an annual meeting.

“We are not planning larger acquisitions of new stakes in airports,” Stefan Schulte said on Friday. “Our focus is on Greece and the preparations to take over operations of the 14 airports there from the end of the year.”

Schulte reiterated Fraport’s financial targets for 2016, including an expectation for passenger numbers at Frankfurt to rise by between 1 and 3 percent this year and for 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 850 to 880 million euros ($953-$987 million).

However, Fraport will have to work hard to reach these targets, he said, citing caution among leisure travelers following a spate of attacks in countries popular with tourists.

($1 = 0.8919 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.