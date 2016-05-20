Fraport says to focus on Greek deal this year

BERLIN (Reuters) - Fraport (FRAG.DE) will examine the planned privatizations of airports in Brazil and Sofia in Bulgaria but is planning to focus on its acquisition of 14 Greek regional airports this year, the airport operator’s chief executive told shareholders at an annual meeting.

“We are not planning larger acquisitions of new stakes in airports,” Stefan Schulte said on Friday. “Our focus is on Greece and the preparations to take over operations of the 14 airports there from the end of the year.”

Schulte reiterated Fraport’s financial targets for 2016, including an expectation for passenger numbers at Frankfurt to rise by between 1 and 3 percent this year and for 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 850 to 880 million euros ($953-$987 million).

However, Fraport will have to work hard to reach these targets, he said, citing caution among leisure travelers following a spate of attacks in countries popular with tourists.

($1 = 0.8919 euros)