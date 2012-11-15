FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OUE bids S$13.1 billion for Singapore's F&N, tops Thai offer
November 15, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

OUE bids S$13.1 billion for Singapore's F&N, tops Thai offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd (OVES.SI) launched on Thursday a S$13.1 billion ($10.71 billion) offer for Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (FRNM.SI), trumping a bid from Thailand’s third-richest man.

OUE, a hotel and property firm controlled by Indonesia’s Lippo Group, said it would pay S$9.08 for each F&N share, bettering the Thai’s S$8.88 per share offer.

($1 = 1.2227 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

