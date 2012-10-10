FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OUE bid S$1.4 billion for F&N's hospitality, residence unit: source
October 10, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

OUE bid S$1.4 billion for F&N's hospitality, residence unit: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd (OVES.SI) made the S$1.4 billion ($1.14 billion) bid for Fraser and Neave Ltd’s (FRNM.SI) hospitality and serviced residence unit that was rebuffed by the Singapore conglomerate, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

F&N, which also has soft drinks, dairy and publishing segments, said the business is an integral part of its property arm and it is still considering a $7.2 billion offer by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi for the whole of the company.

As a result, F&N will not respond to the offer for the hospitality and serviced residence business, the company said in a stock filing without identifying the bidder.

F&N’s board is due to make its recommendation to shareholders on Thursday on whether to accept or reject the Thai offer.

Overseas Union Enterprise, a Singapore hotel and property firm controlled by Indonesia’s Lippo Group, could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 1.2305 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata

