FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese outdoor clothing brand Fraspens to float on AIM: The Telegraph
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 20, 2014 / 11:50 PM / 3 years ago

Chinese outdoor clothing brand Fraspens to float on AIM: The Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - China outdoor clothing brand Fraspens is set to announce its intention to float on London’s Alternate Investment Market on Monday, and would seek to raise about 4 million pounds, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

The newspaper said Fraspens’ market value would rise to about 40 million pounds on its flotation on AIM.

Fraspens is following the example of Chinese companies such as furniture maker Jiansen and amusement park IT provider Galasys, which listed on the London stock market this year.

Nigel Payne, a non-executive director of Fraspens, told The Telegraph that the company was floating in Britain because of the credibility London has in China.

“The London Stock Exchange has a much greater kudos for the customers and the suppliers, manufacturers and distributors of this business than other exchanges we might have considered.”

Fraspens shares are expected to start trading next month, according to the newspaper. (bit.ly/UkMdVu)

According to Euromonitor International, Fraspens is the third-biggest local outdoor clothing brand in China in terms of revenue.

Fraspens could not be contacted for comment outside of normal business hours.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.