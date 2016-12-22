FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Alden Global discloses stake in Fred's, says to discuss Rite Aid deal
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 22, 2016 / 11:46 PM / 8 months ago

Alden Global discloses stake in Fred's, says to discuss Rite Aid deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc (FRED.O), and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N).

Fred's shares were up 4 percent at $20.15 in extended trading.

The hedge fund also called the company's shares "undervalued".

The stake would make Alden the top shareholder in Fred's Inc, according to Thomson Reuters data. bit.ly/2ihg0iG

Rite Aid said on Tuesday it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc to satisfy antitrust concerns over its proposed takeover by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O).

Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee

