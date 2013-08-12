FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 billion in bills on Monday
August 12, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 billion in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of mortgage lender Freddie Mac is seen in Mclean, Virginia, near Washington, in this September 8, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

(Reuters) - Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.

The company said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due November 12, 2013, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due February 10, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (0945 ET).

Settlement is August 12-13.

Reporting by Caryn Trokie

