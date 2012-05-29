FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $2 billion in bills at lower rates
May 29, 2012 / 1:57 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2 billion in bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Tuesday it sold $2 billion of reference bills at lower rates and stronger demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due August 27, 2012 at a 0.104 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.110 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 21.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due November 26, 2012 at a 0.154 percent rate, also down from a 0.156 percent rate for its $1 billion bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 4.67 versus 4.30, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.53 versus 4.37 for its bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is May 30.

Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish

