Freddie Mac to sell $2 billion bills on Monday

(Reuters) - Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion bills on Monday, July 23.

The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills due October 22, 2012 and $1 billion six-month bills due January 22, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Tuesday, July 24.