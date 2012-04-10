FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac homes in on next CEO: WSJ
#Business News
April 10, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 6 years ago

Freddie Mac homes in on next CEO: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of mortgage lender Freddie Mac is seen in Mclean, Virginia, near Washington, in this September 8, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

(Reuters) - The former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) has emerged as a favorite for the top job at Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Donald Layton, who is one of three finalists being considered for the job, had met with Freddie’s federal regulator last month, the people told the paper.

No final decision or job offer has been made, but there will be a decision in the next week, a person close to the situation told the Journal.

Freddie Mac could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by David Holmes

