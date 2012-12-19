FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac CFO Ross Kari to retire in 2013
December 19, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac CFO Ross Kari to retire in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No.2 provider of mortgage money, said Chief Financial Officer Ross Kari plans to retire in the second half of 2013.

Kari, who was named CFO in October 2009, informed the company of his intention to retire following his 55th birthday, Freddie said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Freddie named Donald Layton, former head of E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O), as its new chief executive officer replacing Charles Haldeman.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

